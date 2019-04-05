Multiple shots fired on San Jacinto; gunman still at large

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to multiple shots on San Jacinto just before 5 p.m. Friday, April 5.
The victim, a 19 year-old man, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The gunman is still at large, investigators believe he is driving a maroon, burgundy colored pick up truck.
Police believe the shots were fired while the gunman was in the vehicle.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates and further details.
