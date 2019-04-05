Maranda at Work: The Broken Bean

MINDEN, LA (KSLA) -Many people craving coffee might head to The Broken Bean, but for the women working it wasn’t necessarily their first choice.
“My sister actually found it for me," said Assistant Manager, Caolie Maronge.
“My mom had told me about it," said employee, Miranda Anderson.
“The DA kind of suggested this place," said employee Hannah Armstrong.
All three ladies had one thing in common, their lives were going down a dark path before they got to this coffee shop.
“I didn’t see my life really going anywhere," said Armstrong. “I didn’t have any sense of direction. I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life. I was in a very hard drug addiction and drug abuse state of life."
“I suffered from a six year IV meth addiction that just completely took over my life," said Maronge.
Hitting rock bottom, judges ruled to give all three women a second chance at by introducing them to the Louisiana Adult and Teen Challenge.
The challenge is a residential program that ranges from 12 to 18 months. Those in the program work to adjust to life without drugs and develop a relationship with God.
“After not even a couple weeks of being in there I realized that this is changing my heart," said Anderson "It’s not as much the drugs as it is…it’s changing my whole entire life, my thought process, my coping abilities, everything.”
Everyone that works at The Broken Bean is either in or has graduated from the program. By making coffee and managing this shop, they learn job skills for their future.
So what better place to learn how to make coffee than right here.
Caolie decided to teach me how to make a caramel macchiato.
You need plenty of caramel in your cup, followed by ice, then more caramel, milk and a nice espresso shot.
Caolie taught me how to use the machine that makes the espresso shot, and once its made we pour it in our cup.
She actually graduated from the teen challenge program and was then offered a position as the shop’s assistant manager. Earning the trust of others again has been one of the biggest things she’s gained as she continues to help manage this shop.
“Whenever you’re in addiction, your family doesn’t trust you," she said. "You can’t even trust yourself so to get that back, it’s hard, but to get that back I mean it’s an amazing feeling.”
Coffee for most is the thing that gets people through their day, but for these three women, coffee has helped them do more with their lives than they could ever imagine.
“I would have never have thought that I could one be sober, that I could walk a Christian life, that I could hold a job again, that I was even capable of living again, and it’s just amazing.
All three women have plans to explore the world of ministry later on in their lives.
