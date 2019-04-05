LGBTQ community gets a second chance at prom

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Four locals have teamed up to give Shreveport residents a second chance at having that perfect prom experience.
The Shreveport Q-Prom 2019 will be a summer event that will take place on Saturday, June 8 in celebration of Pride Month.
“For many of us in the LGBTQ community, we spent high school in the closet and did not have the opportunity to experience prom the way we wanted to,” said Sam Ortiz, one of the event’s organizers. “Shreveport Q-Prom will give people the chance to connect, network, and live their best lives as their true, authentic selves.”
All adults, not just those in the LGBTQ community, are welcomed to attend the event.
“This is a unique event which will bring something different to Shreveport and Bossier City not just for the queer community, but for all people, said organizer Steven Knight. “Simply put, we are crafting an experience designed to encourage interaction and celebration of our differences, meeting new people.”
Tickets for the Q-prom are on sale now for $20 each at www.shreveportqprom.com Dinner and dance ticket combinations are priced at $40.
