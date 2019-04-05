KSLA Salutes: The masterminds behind the missions

"So we need to know what airspace it's allowed to fly through. Are we coordinating the strike with other countries, even with another services within the US military, because the Navy has standoff weapons as well. (and) So we coordinate with the Navy and we coordinate with different weapons that the bombers or the fighters might be carrying," detailed Major Praiswater, "So it's not just airspace, it's also timing, it's also targets, they're constantly changing and updating and all of those things have different experts and require different levels of coordination so having a central organization that knows who to talk to and what about is critical."