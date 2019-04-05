Julie Valentine cold case: DNA leads to arrest of mother who abandoned baby in 1990, police say

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA/CNN) - Police in Greenville, SC, have made an arrest in the cold case of a newborn whose body was found in a field 29 years ago.
Police arrested and charged Brook Graham, 53, in the baby’s death.
Authorities said Graham was the baby’s mother.
Police named the baby Julie Valentine back in 1990. Many thought the child’s death would never be solved.
“It is a case that many if not most people in our community are familiar with,” said Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller, at a news conference Thursday.
The child was found dead in a vacuum cleaner box, ditched in a field off Verdae Boulevard nearly 30 years ago.
Graham was taken into custody Wednesday night as her neighbors wondered what was going on.
“Just didn’t look like the normal city police and they were fanning out around the corner of the building back there where the woman I think lived,” said Geraldine O’Brien.
The infant’s death stumped investigators for years as they worked to figure out who would do this, and why.
“Just wanting to find out why, why someone would do that to an itty bitty baby,” said Terry Christy, a retired captain with the Greenville Police Department.
A non-profit helping victims of child abuse, even changed their organization's name in the baby's honor, now known as the Julie Valentine Center.
"I can't tell you how many times I've said we may never know who Julie Valentine's parents are,” said Shauna Galloway-Williams, executive director of the Julie Valentine Center. “And I just assumed I'd be saying that for the rest of my years."
Police credit DNA testing in solving the case and said they identified the infant's father.
After interviewing him, they said they had reason to believe the mother was Graham.
While questions still remain, Miller said persistence over the years was key.
“We tried not to lose hope, we try not to lose sight, and we try never to forget, and we try to always care,” Miller said.
According to jail records, Graham is charged with homicide by child abuse.
Her ex-boyfriend and the biological father of the baby said he had no idea the couple was expecting a third child.
They have other children together, but have been separated since 1997.
