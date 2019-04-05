Interstate 20 closures start in Bossier City on April 5

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, April 5, Interstate 20 eastbound in Bossier City will be down to one lane of traffic.
The on-ramp from DiamondJacks Boulevard and Hamilton Road to Interstate 20 will be closed.
Interstate 20′s westbound lanes over Westerfield Street and Union Pacific Railroad in Bossier will be reduced to one lane of traffic, closing three adjacent outside lanes.
The work will last until 6 a.m. on Monday, April 8.
These closures are related to the ongoing I-20 overpass rehabilitation project in Bossier Parish.
