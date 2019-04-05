Gov. Edwards leads statewide disaster response exercise in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) - Governor John Bel Edwards made his way to Natchitoches to see a search and rescue water operation simulation on the Red River.
Along with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security, Emergency Preparedness and the Louisiana National Guard, the search and rescue operation simulated an actual rescue.
“June 1st is the start of hurricane season and we want to stay prepared,” said Gov. Edwards. “It’s important to have all the necessary resources available now, so when a disaster hits we can assist people.”
The 2-108 Cavalry Squadron participated in the operation. They arranged the rescues with the Natchitoches Sheriff’s Department and several other law enforcement agencies.
“Historically in Louisiana’s history and in the last ten years we have had quite a few hurricane responses,” said Captain Jeff Davis.
Gov. Edwards encouraged Louisianan residents to get prepared now for a hurricane or weather related emergency.
You can learn more about preparing for a disaster through GetPrepared.org.
