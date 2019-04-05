Free dental day to be offered to Shreveport residents

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Bossier Family Dental Care will host its 6th annual Trading Smiles event that will provide free dental services to the community.
The event will start at 8 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 13 at Shreveport Bossier Family Dental Care’s south Shreveport office, located at 910 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
Registration will begin at 7 a.m., but you can print out forms ahead of time by going to www.tradingsmilesla.com.
Trading Smiles is open to patients that are 18 years or older, and are uninsured.
Patients will be seen on a first come, first serve basis.
Attendees are asked to bring two canned goods in exchange for one filling, one extraction or one teeth cleaning.
For more information about the event, call 318-686-7470, or go to www.shreveportbossierdental.com.
