Foggy start to your Friday, storms this weekend

Good morning! Give yourself a few extra minutes out the door as patchy fog will impact your morning commute. Fog should lift by later this morning. Temperature wise we start off in the mid to upper 5 this morning and will reach the mid 70s this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies to start the day, but some of those will dissipate throughout the day. Expect a partly cloudy afternoon.
Clouds will re-build in forecast later tonight and a few showers are possible, before out next big weather maker pushes through the area. Rain and thunderstorms are likely both Saturday and Sunday. A slight risk of severe weather encompasses the ArkLaTex for Saturday. Rain and thunderstorms look to move in during the afternoon hours tomorrow and will be pushing through the entire day. Scattered rain and thunderstorms to start Sunday, becoming more widespread again throughout the day. A slight risk, again, covers the entire ArkLaTex for Sunday. Strong gusty winds and hail would be the main threats, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Stay weather aware the entire weekend.
Rain could linger into your Monday, otherwise expect lots of cloud cover throughout the day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. After that, we dry out for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 80s. Upper 70s for Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds.
Have a good day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
