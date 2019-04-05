Foggy start to your Friday, storms this weekend

Clouds will re-build in forecast later tonight and a few showers are possible, before out next big weather maker pushes through the area. Rain and thunderstorms are likely both Saturday and Sunday. A slight risk of severe weather encompasses the ArkLaTex for Saturday. Rain and thunderstorms look to move in during the afternoon hours tomorrow and will be pushing through the entire day. Scattered rain and thunderstorms to start Sunday, becoming more widespread again throughout the day. A slight risk, again, covers the entire ArkLaTex for Sunday. Strong gusty winds and hail would be the main threats, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Stay weather aware the entire weekend.