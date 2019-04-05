FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Enhanced risk of severe weather Saturday

Saturday has been declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the potential for strong to severe storms. The threat of severe weather on Saturday has increased. There is an ENHANCED risk of severe weather for areas along and between I-20 and I-30. This is where the greatest threat of severe weather will be Saturday afternoon and evening. Right now, it looks like the main threats will be large hail and strong to damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat will be low, but not zero. More rounds of showers and storms will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning and late Sunday into Monday.
The clouds have started to break up this afternoon and the sky should continue to clear this evening. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 70s this afternoon and slowly drop through the 60s this evening. Even though it’s not likely, a stray shower can’t be ruled out across the southern edge of the ArkLaTex. Most will not need to their rain gear.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild. Lows will range from the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Patchy areas of light rain could develop late tonight through Saturday morning.
Saturday will start out mostly cloudy and mild. A large complex of showers and storms will move from west to east across the area Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. Places along and north of I-20 will have the best storm chances during this time. Strong to severe storms will be possible during this time. Highs on Saturday will be in the 70s.
More showers and storms will likely develop Saturday night into Sunday morning, mainly south of I-20. The threat of strong to severe storms could linger overnight. Lows Saturday night into Sunday morning will be in the 60s.
Most of the area will likely get a break from the rain activity Sunday afternoon. However, more showers and storms will likely develop late Sunday into Monday morning. The entire area is under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather on Sunday, so strong to severe storms will be possible. The threat of severe weather will likely diminish Sunday night. Highs on Sunday will be in the 70s.
The showers and storms that develop weekend could produce heavy rain and flooding. Widespread rainfall totals this weekend will likely be between 1-3″ of rain. Localized higher amounts of 3-5″ of rain will be possible.
Scattered showers will linger into Monday. Highs on Monday will be in the 70s. The middle of next week looks dry. Highs will be in the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will impact the area towards the end of the work week. This front won’t be a big rain maker for the area, but it will knock our temperatures down a little. Highs next Thursday and Friday will be in the 70s.
