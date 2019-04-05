FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Enhanced risk of severe weather Saturday

Saturday has been declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the potential for strong to severe storms. The threat of severe weather on Saturday has increased. There is an ENHANCED risk of severe weather for areas along and between I-20 and I-30. This is where the greatest threat of severe weather will be Saturday afternoon and evening. Right now, it looks like the main threats will be large hail and strong to damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat will be low, but not zero. More rounds of showers and storms will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning and late Sunday into Monday.