FIRST ALERT: Multiple rounds of strong storms and heavy rain possible this weekend

Multiple rounds of strong storms and heavy rain could impact the ArkLaTex this weekend.
The very latest run of FutureTrack shows three rounds of showers and storms impacting the ArkLaTex Saturday through Monday. The first round of rain and storms will impact the ArkLaTex Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. Another round of showers and storms will likely develop Saturday night into Sunday morning. Most of the area will likely get a break from the rain and storm activity Sunday afternoon. However, more showers and storms will likely develop late Sunday through early Monday. Here’s the very latest hour-by-hour forecast with FutureTrack.
On Saturday, the entire area is under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather. The strongest storms that develop Saturday through Saturday night could pose a threat of severe weather. Right now, it looks like all modes of severe weather will be possible: strong to damaging wind gusts, large hail and a low threat of tornadoes.
There is the potential two rounds of strong storms and heavy rain could impact the area on Saturday. Strong storms will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening and again Saturday night into Sunday morning.There will be enough storm energy and wind shear, which is the changing of wind speed and direction with height, in the atmosphere to support severe weather Saturday afternoon and evening. Even though rain and storms are likely Saturday afternoon, more strong storms and heavy rain could develop Saturday night into Sunday morning as the winds strengthen in the lower levels of the atmosphere.
The ArkLaTex will be under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather on Sunday as well.
Saturday’s and Sunday’s severe weather outlooks feature a large board area under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather. This is a complex forecast, especially with multiple rounds of rain and storms expected. Each round of showers and storms will likely impact the next one, so there are still some question marks with the forecast. We’ll be able determine the exact timing of strongest storms and where the greatest threat of severe weather will develop this weekend in later forecast.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to be your First Alert on the potential for severe weather this weekend.
With multiple rounds of rain and storms Saturday through Monday, heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be possible. The RPM, European and American (GFS) models show widespread rainfall totals of 1-3″ of rain through Monday morning. A few places could see up to 4-6″ of rain, though.
Most of the area will be under a MARGINAL risk of excessive rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.
