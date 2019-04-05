FIRST ALERT: Multiple rounds of strong storms and heavy rain possible this weekend

There is the potential two rounds of strong storms and heavy rain could impact the area on Saturday. Strong storms will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening and again Saturday night into Sunday morning.There will be enough storm energy and wind shear, which is the changing of wind speed and direction with height, in the atmosphere to support severe weather Saturday afternoon and evening. Even though rain and storms are likely Saturday afternoon, more strong storms and heavy rain could develop Saturday night into Sunday morning as the winds strengthen in the lower levels of the atmosphere.