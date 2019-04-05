ETX community works to prevent child abuse

MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) -Child abuse prevention took center stage at the Old Harrison County Courthouse today.
Advocates and community members gathered to bring awareness to the nationwide issue at the Go Blue Ceremony.
The Harrison County Child Welfare Board hosted the event. They work to help foster care children and their families, many who have been abused.
The board president, LaDarius Carter says abuse is something that happens often and probably right under your nose. “Child abuse is all around us and there’s probably abuse in your family,” he said.
Carter believes one way to decrease instances of abuse is take a proactive approach by reporting anything that you see.
“We as a community have a responsibility to invest in the lives of children,” he said.
According to Dosomething.org, approximately five children die everyday at the hands of abusers.
Leaders in Harrison County are working to bring that statistic down by taking action in the county.
Today, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims read a newly signed proclamation. The proclamation establishes April as Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness month in the county, reaffirming their commitment to children.
“Child abuse is a worldwide problem. Any attention we can bring to combat that problem, we want to,” Sim said.
The proclamation was passed by the Harrison County Commission last week with a unanimous vote.
WARNING SIGNS OF ABUSE
The Mayo clinic lists several abuse warning signs for you to be aware of.
- Withdrawal from friends or usual activities
- Changes in behavior — such as aggression, anger, hostility or hyperactivity — or changes in school performance
- Depression, anxiety or unusual fears, or a sudden loss of self-confidence
- An apparent lack of supervision
- Frequent absences from school
- Reluctance to leave school activities, as if he or she doesn't want to go home
- Attempts at running away
- Rebellious or defiant behavior
- Self-harm or attempts at suicide
Anyone can help prevent child abuse in their communities. Residents of Texas can call the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400. If you’re in Louisiana dial (855) 4LA-KIDS (1-855-452-5437.) Those in Arkansas can call 1-800-482-5964.
