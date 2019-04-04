Ed Orgeron compliments new offense in spring practice

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -For LSU, Saturday’s spring game will close out a quality spring session. Thus far, all the buzz has been about Joe Brady, the Tigers new 28-year-old passing game coordinator who’s brought some new concepts to fix an old problem for the Tigers. The progress, according to Ed Orgeron, has been obvious.
“I could not be happier,” Orgeron explained. “Our guys have a pep in their step. This offense has been fantastic.”
It helps to have their signal-caller secure. Last year at this time, there was a three-way battle between Justin McMillan, Myles Brennan and Lowell Narcisse. Joe Burrow wasn’t even on the roster yet.
“I think the key to the whole thing is having Joe Burrow back,” Orgeron said. "You have a quarterback that can run the offense and make the decisions. "
Despite the excitement surrounding their new offensive attack, don’t expect to see all of the new wrinkles Saturday.
“We’re not going to show everything,” Orgeron said. “This is going to be a very basic spring game. We got our guys out there. We’ll show some things that we are doing, but we are not going to open the playbook in the spring game.”
Despite their vanilla approach, Orgeron has clear goals for how he wants his team to close things out.
“Finish strong, line of scrimmage discipline, completing balls, catching balls, running and tackling, just playing a good, strong, clean game.”
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.