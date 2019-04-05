East Texas shooting suspect being held as a fugitive in Bossier Parish

East Texas shooting suspect being held as a fugitive in Bossier Parish
Derrick Dewayne Johnson, 30, of the 2400 block of Dogan Street in Marshall, Texas, is being held as a fugitive in the Bossier Parish Maximum-Security Facility at Benton. Marshall police say they have a warrant to arrest him on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (Sources: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Marshall, Texas, Police Department)
By KSLA Staff | April 4, 2019 at 9:28 PM CDT - Updated April 4 at 9:28 PM

BENTON, LA (KSLA) - A Marshall man suspected of shooting a teenager in the East Texas city remains in the Bossier Parish Maximum-Security Facility at Benton.

Derrick Dewayne Johnson, 30, of the 2400 block of Dogan Street, is being held as a fugitive from Texas, online records show.

Marshall police say they have a warrant to arrest him on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The charge stems from a shooting about 10:20 p.m. Monday near Dogan at Winston streets.

It’s there that Johnson allegedly shot a gun into a vehicle, wounding 17-year-old Savannah Carpenter.

She was hospitalized for treatment of a wound that authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.