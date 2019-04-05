Bond denied for woman accused of beating toddler to death

By Danielle Scruggs | April 5, 2019 at 11:19 AM CDT - Updated April 5 at 12:26 PM

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - Bond has been denied for a woman accused of beating a toddler to death in Texarkana. It happened around 4:30 a.m. April 2 when police received reports of the hospitalized three-year-old, who had injuries possibly sustained from abuse.

Her stepmother, McKenna Belcher Cawley, 26, has been charged with capital murder and second-degree domestic battery. Her father, 23-year-old Everette John Cawley, has been charged with two counts of permitting the abuse of a minor.

The little girl, who died Wednesday, April 3, was airlifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, due to extensive and internal injuries. She initially received treatment at CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital.

Her father’s bond is set at $1 million.

