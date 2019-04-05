Bond denied for woman accused of beating toddler to death

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - Bond has been denied for a woman accused of beating a toddler to death in Texarkana. It happened around 4:30 a.m. April 2 when police received reports of the hospitalized three-year-old, who had injuries possibly sustained from abuse.
Her stepmother, McKenna Belcher Cawley, 26, has been charged with capital murder and second-degree domestic battery. Her father, 23-year-old Everette John Cawley, has been charged with two counts of permitting the abuse of a minor.
Her father’s bond is set at $1 million.
