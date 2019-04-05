Authorities looking for people they think broke into a vehicle

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Police thinks these guys burglarized a vehicle in the 9100 block of Wilderness Way in Shreveport.
So authorities are sharing surveillance camera photos in hopes you can help them solve the March 31 break-in.
They urge anyone with any information about the the vehicle burglary to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for a crime.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.