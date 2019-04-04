SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - If you’re looking for a job, here’s a list of who’s hiring across the ArkLaTex as of Thursday, April 4:
- The City of Texarkana, Texas - Animal Control Warden, Cultural Foods Program Coordinator, Data Entry Clerk, Firefighter, Laborer (Parks & Recreation), Laborer (Street Department), Police Officer, Public Safety 911 Call Taker and Public Safety Dispatcher. Click here to apply.
- Home Instead Senior Care - Looking for caregivers in East Texas. 705 S. Vine Avenue Tyler, TX. Apply here.
- North Louisiana Early Learning Academy - Is hiring for a teacher. Apply in person at the center Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p. m. located at 8811 Walker Road, Shreveport.
- Oaklawn Racing & Gaming - Dealers ONLY job fair. All experienced craps & blackjack dealers are welcome! Wednesday, April 10 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn located at 2015 Old Minden Road, Bossier City.
- JCPenney - Operations Associates at Pierre Bossier Mall
- KellyConnect needs Tech Support Advisers for Its Virtual Call Center. Tier 1 Advisors: $13.00-$15.00/hour
- Online Education Platform Springboard is hiring part-time Career Coaches. This is a remote position.
- Best Buy - Customer Service and Inventory positions available. Apply in person 2641 Beene Blvd in Bossier City
- Family Dollar - Is looking for an Assistant Store Manager and a Customer Service Representative at the Family Dollar located at 4100 Barksdale Blvd. Bossier City. Apply in person.
- Fairfield Property Management - Assistant Property Managers
- Horseshoe Casino - Cage Cashiers
- Pelican Gaming - Casino Cashiers, Janitorial Positions, Cooks
- Domino’s - Delivery Drivers - 4112 Airline Drive, Bossier City
- Cantina Laredo - Servers, Busser’s and Hostess. Apply in person at 6535 Youree Drive, Shreveport
- Cactus Wellhead - Valve Specialists
- Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office - Security, Jailers, Administration, RNs, LPNs and cooks. Call CPSO Personnel at (318) 681-0812 for more information.
- Hampton by Hilton - Housekeeping/Laundry Positions. Apply in person 1005 Gould Drive next to Texas Roadhouse in Bossier City.
If you know of any job opportunities or leads in the Ark-La-Tex that you want to share with KSLA, please email them to jduckworth@ksla.com.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.