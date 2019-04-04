Where do most robberies occur in your state?

(KSLA) - Where are you most likely to get robbed?
YourLocalSecurity.com says you might want to know the answer to that question if you are thinking about moving somewhere or just want to be more aware of your surroundings.
The company says it has pinpointed the city in each state where the most robberies occur.
Analyzed were the numbers of robberies per capita in U.S. cities that submitted data to the FBI and have a population of more than 20,000.
YourLocalSecurity then mapped its findings in a report identifying the cities in each state where the most robberies were committed in 2017. https://www.yourlocalsecurity.com/blog/each-states-most-robbed-city/
The study’s authors say they used robbery rates from the FBI’s crime data, which include residential robberies, robberies of individuals and holdups at businesses, including banks and stores.
A robbery is the “taking or attempting to take anything of value from the care, custody or control of a person or persons by force or threat of force or violence and/or putting the victim in fear,” the FBI says.
- Monroe had the most robberies per capita in Louisiana, the study shows.
- West Memphis, Tulsa and Houston are the hot spots, respectively, in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas.
Here are some other interesting finds:
- There were 319,356 robberies in the U.S. in 2017, down by 28 percent from 2008.
- Boise, Idaho, had the lowest robbery rate - 2.26 per 10,000 people.
- Baltimore, MD, had the highest robbery rate - 95.87 per 10,000 people.
- 42 of the 50 cities cited are close to a state line, and 18 of those cities are on or almost on the border of their state.
- The average property loss as a result of a robbery was $1,373 in 2017.
- Banks took the hardest hit, with an average loss of $3,483 per robbery.
- The robbers most commonly used firearms (40.6%) and “strong-arm tactics,” which involve physical force but no weapon (41.5%).
- 37.2% of robberies took place on a street or highway.
YourLocalSecurity.com says practicing these can help protect you and yours:
- Be cautious when you travel.
- Don’t keep valuables in your vehicle.
- Roll up your windows and lock the doors.
- Be safe and aware when walking around.
- Walk with someone.
- Carry a whistle.
- Be cautious about the information you share.
- Don't post about new purchases on social media.
- Don't put trash like a large large TV box on the curb for pickup.
- Add deadbolts, a family safe and a security system to make your home more secure.
