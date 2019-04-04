Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of strong to severe storms

Good morning! Today is a First Alert Weather Day across the ArkLaTex. Strong storms will be pushing through the area that are capable of producing strong winds, hail, and an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out.
Give yourself a few extra minutes on your morning commute today. Scattered rain and strong thunderstorms are possible ahead of the cold front. These will cause heavy downpours that could reduce visibility on the roadways. There is enough storm energy, where a storm could become strong at any point, make sure to stay weather aware throughout the entire day,
A slight risk of severe weather remains for all of NW Louisiana and portions of SW Arkansas & E. Texas. Main threats: large hail, high damaging wind gusts, & isolated tornadoes. Timing wise, scattered rain and storms this morning. These will become more widespread heading through the morning and afternoon hours. You can track any and all storms on the First Alert Weather App.
Temperature wise we start off in the low 60s this morning and will reach the low 70s this afternoon. You will need the umbrella out the door!. Lows tonight drop into the upper 50s and areas of patchy fog are possible.
Tomorrow temperatures will warm into the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will build in throughout the day and a few evening showers are possible. Heading into the weekend another strong system will be pushing through the area. Rain and storms are likely both days of the weekend. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Rain could linger into your Monday, otherwise expect lots of cloud cover. Highs in the upper 70s. After that, we dry out for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 80s.
Have a good day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
