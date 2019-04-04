Meteor captured on video from South GA home

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - There have been several reports of meteor sightings overnight Thursday across the southeastern United States.
Brittany Fisher captured this video in the Ludowici, GA area at about 12:45 a.m.
There were more reports of a meteor visible from the Savannah area from about 6:45 a.m.
Sightings have also been reported Thursday in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Alabama.
