Massive upgrade coming to the Bossier City Animal Control building

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - This Summer, Bossier City Animal Control will have a $1.5 million renovation to their building.
This is part of a massive $60 million plan Bossier City Council approved for various projects across the city.
According to Superintendent Dale Keeler, the key concern in this renovation is to separate the animal control from adoption.
On average, 30 animals are brought to animal control a week. Officials say this makes them constantly have to work to find space for new animals.
“When you walk into the building it’s always crowded because there’s no room to separate the two areas,” Superintendent Dale Keeler “Sometimes people come in to reclaim their animals and at the same time people are coming to adopt.”
Animal Control and adoption departments will have their own areas on opposite sides of the building.
The building will also see renovations to the animal facilities and various areas inside.
“This building is old and several areas where the animals live need to be upgraded,” Karen Grimes says.
Grimes spent three years volunteering at animal control before taking on a job as a receptionist. She helps take care of many of the animals that come through the building.
“The cat condos need to be replaced and the dogs need better areas,” Grimes says. “This will help improve their quality of life.”
The goal of Bossier City Animal Control is to get these animals into good homes.
Officials say these renovations will make the building more attractive, which will in turn help to get these future pets adopted.
To learn more about Bossier City Animal Control please click here.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.