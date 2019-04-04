FurEver Friends: Charlie

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Charlie’s looking for his forever home — and needs an operation.
Charlie arrived at PetSavers with his buddy, Harley, and they’ve been getting use to the shelter. The pair are both terrier mixes.
Unfortunately, Charlie needs surgery or to have one of his legs removed. Even if Charlie would lose his leg, he’d have a full and joyful life.
To donate to Charlie’s medical needs, click here.
