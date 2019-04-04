Fleetwood Mac replaces Rolling Stones at Jazz Fest; refund information announced

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fleetwood Mac has been added to the Thursday, May 2 music lineup for the 50th Anniversary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. One of America’s most iconic groups and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers since 1998, Fleetwood Mac’s long list of classics include “Go Your Own Way,” “Don’t Stop,” “Dreams,” “Rhiannon,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “Landslide,” and countless other hits. Fleetwood Mac includes Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie, along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.
The Rolling Stones were originally scheduled as the headliner May 2, but had to cancel their tour due to medical issues with Mick Jagger. He reportedly had heart surgery last week.
General Refund Information for May 2 (Rolling Stones)
• All General Admission tickets for May 2 will be refunded in full
• Ticketholders will receive their refunds at their initial point of purchase (i.e. orders on Ticketmaster.com will be refunded by Ticketmaster; orders purchased via a third party must seek refund from the third party; and Superdome/Smoothie King purchases will be refunded at Smoothie King Center)
May 2 will also feature Tom Jones, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Regina Carter’s Southern Comfort," along with an incomparable roster of Louisiana’s finest artists. Please note: the updated May 2 day at Jazz Fest will now present a full day’s schedule on all music stages.
A day-specific ticket is required for admission to May 2. Tickets to May 2 are only $75 through April 19. A limited number of VIP packages are available.
Tickets are available at www.nojazzfest.com and www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets can be purchased in-person at the Smoothie King Center Box Office. All general admission Jazz Fest tickets are subject to additional service fees and handling charges.
All General Admission tickets for May 2 will be refunded in full. Ticketholders will receive their refunds at their initial point of purchase (orders from Ticketmaster will be refunded by Ticketmaster; orders purchased via a third party must seek refund from the third party; and Superdome/Smoothie King purchases will be refunded at Smoothie King Center)
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.