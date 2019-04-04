First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms could impact your day

Today is a First Alert Weather Day across the ArkLaTex. Strong storms will be pushing through the area that are capable of producing strong winds, hail, and an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out.
Scattered rain and strong thunderstorms are possible ahead of the cold front throughout the morning hours. Most of the rain is staying in the northern portions of the area, but will become more widespread throughout the morning. These will cause heavy downpours that could reduce visibility on the roadways. There is enough storm energy, where a storm could become strong at any point, make sure to stay weather aware throughout the entire day.
A slight risk of severe weather remains for all of NW Louisiana and portions of SW Arkansas & E. Texas. Main threats: large hail, high damaging wind gusts, & isolated tornadoes. Timing wise, scattered rain and storms this morning. These will become more widespread heading through the afternoon hours, where a few storms could become strong. Isolated storms are still possible after 5pm. You can track any and all storms on the First Alert Weather App.
Temperature wise we start off in the low 60s this morning and will reach the low 70s this afternoon. You will need the umbrella out the door! Winds will be anywhere from 10-15 from the southwest and will shift from the north later today after the front moves through.
