First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Thursday

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible as our next storm system tracks through the ArkLaTex.
The most intense storms are expected Thursday afternoon, but isolated severe weather could pop up as early as late Wednesday night. A ‘Marginal’ risk (the lowest risk level) of severe weather covers most of northwest Louisiana, southwest Arkansas and a portion of east Texas. The primary risk with storms overnight is hail up to quarter-sized.
The risk increases to ‘Slight’ during the day on Thursday or a '2′ on a scale from 1 to 5 with '5′ being the highest threat. The ‘Slight’ risk covers all of northern Louisiana and southern Arkansas along with the eastern most row of counties in east Texas.
Storms during the morning hours on Thursday could contain hail up to quarter-sized. By afternoon all modes of severe weather look possible with large hail being the greatest concern. Some winds gusts of 60-80 mph are possible, but to a lesser extent than the hail risk. An isolated tornado or 2 can’t be ruled out either.
Widely scattered showers and storms will develop overnight and continue through the morning hours. The greatest concentration of rain and storms through midday Thursday is expected to be around and north of I-30. By Thursday afternoon isolated, but more intense storms are expected to develop across portions of northwest Louisiana and southern Arkansas. The strongest storms should be pushing south and east of the ArkLaTex by early Thursday evening.
Here’s an hour-by-hour look at the storms from Wednesday night through Thursday evening with Futuretrack:
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team is your First Alert on the severe weather threat through Thursday. Here’s how you can always get the very latest forecast updates:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.