Female officer shot in Abbeville; suspect identified

ABBEVILLE, LA (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for allegedly shooting an officer in Abbeville.
Authorities say a female officer was shot in the 600 block of N. Gertrude Street Wednesday night just before 8 p.m. after conducting a traffic stop.
Louisiana State Police Detectives have identified the suspect Nahshon Ishmael Brooks, 29.
The officer was airlifted to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to Abbeville Mayor Mark Piazza.
Police say the suspect, described only as a black male, shot the officer twice then fled. Witnesses told KATC-TV officers drew their guns on a house on N. Gertrude Road and K-9s were seen sniffing out the area. People living close by are cautioned to stay inside.
Anyone with information on Brooks’ whereabouts is asked to call Louisiana State Police at 337-262-5880.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.