FAWD: Strong storms still possible this afternoon

Thursday has been declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the potential for strong to severe storms. There is still a SLIGHT risk of severe weather this afternoon for all of NW LA and most of E TX along and south of I-20. However, the clouds and rain that we’ve seen so far today will likely lower the threat of severe weather moving forward this afternoon. If stronger storms develop, the main threats will likely be large hail and strong to damaging wind gusts. The threat of severe weather moving forward today will depend on if we some some breaks in the clouds and if temperatures warm.