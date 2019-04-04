FAWD: Strong storms still possible this afternoon

Thursday has been declared a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the potential for strong to severe storms. There is still a SLIGHT risk of severe weather this afternoon for all of NW LA and most of E TX along and south of I-20. However, the clouds and rain that we’ve seen so far today will likely lower the threat of severe weather moving forward this afternoon. If stronger storms develop, the main threats will likely be large hail and strong to damaging wind gusts. The threat of severe weather moving forward today will depend on if we some some breaks in the clouds and if temperatures warm.
The threat of strong to severe storms will likely end for the ArkLaTex by 7 or 8 p.m. Temperatures will likely drop through the 60s this evening. The overnight will be mild. Areas of fog will likely develop overnight and could impact your morning commute. Dense fog will be possible. A little mist or drizzle will be possible as well.
Most of the fog will start to lift by mid morning on Friday. The rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy and warm. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s.
This active weather pattern will continue into the weekend. Multiple rounds of showers and storms will be possible Saturday through early next week. There will be the potential for heavy rain and strong storms this weekend. The entire area is under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather on Saturday. Right now, it's still too early to determine the exact timing or impacts of the storms, so make sure to check back for updates. Widespread rainfall totals this weekend will be between 1-3" of rain. Despite the clouds and rain this weekend, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Rain could linger into early next week. However, most of next week will be warm and dry. Highs will be near or just above 80 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. More wet weather could impact the ArkLaTex late next week.
