Explosion, fire at natural gas facility, no injuries reported

DESOTO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - A large explosion reported at a natural gas treatment facility late Wednesday night forced road closures in rural DeSoto Parish.
According to Sheriff Jayson Richardson, fire crews were called to Enterprise Products in the Keatchie area for reports of an explosion and ensuing fire. Deputies and other first responders received the call at approximately 11:30 p.m.
Deputies closed Highway 3015 between Marshall Road and Highway 5 for several hours overnight. The area is expected to open to traffic later Thursday morning.
Richardson told KSLA News 12 that the fire never threatened nearby residents, but some people reported hearing the explosion and seeing the red glow of the fire from miles away.
After the fire, authorities cut the natural gas feeding the facility and allowed the fire to burn itself out.
No one was hurt and the cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation.
