Caddo DA won’t review death of man shot during confrontation with police

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Caddo Parish’s district attorney has decided against reviewing the fatal shooting of a man during a confrontation with Shreveport police.
Anthony Dewayne Childs, 31, died Feb. 5.
The Caddo coroner’s investigation concluded that he was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his chest.
Based on that finding and the absence of evidence to the contrary, District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. said his office “... will not make a formal review of this matter. The file will be returned to the Shreveport Police Department.”
Childs fled when Officer Treveion Brooks tried to stop him near Hollywood Avenue at Kennedy Drive.
Nine shots then were fired after Childs drew a handgun when confronted by the officer.
Evidence shows eight of those gunshots were fired by Brooks, three of which struck Childs. All three were fired at a distance and were non-lethal.
An autopsy also showed the presence of marijuana and methamphetamine metabolites in Childs’ blood, authorities said.
