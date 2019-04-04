Athlete of the Week: Riley Walker - the Team Flow

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -
The Calvary Softball program continues to thrive year in and year out. The team won back-to-back state titles in 2016 and 2017, respectively. This season, the Lady Cavs are on track to return to Sulphur, boasting a 21-4 record to date and hitting 56 home runs.
Sophomore pitcher Riley Walker has hit 13 of those homers while batting over .500.
“I came in the middle of my eighth grade year. I was excited because I knew it would be a great opportunity, because they had a great program. I thought it would be best for me to come into an environment like this," Walker said.
Quiet and humble, Riley says she learned the importance of being a teammate from her father, Clint Walker, who played for the Arkansas Razorbacks.
While she is enjoying a productive season, Riley knows the Lady Cavs are full of young talent; and like any great team, it takes everyone coming together to win a championship.
"She’s coachable. She does what you ask her to do. She tries everything you tell her to try." - softball head coach Tiff Frazier said.
Frazier has missed the season due to pregnancy. She is expecting her first child but has been on bed rest due to cervical issues.
Walker says the absence of her coach has taken its tole on her and the team.
“It’s been hard on me because I’m a pitcher, and she is our pitching coach. I’ve missed her in that way,” Walker said.
Although Frazier cannot be in the dugout, the Lady Cavs use FaceTime to stay connected with their beloved coach during the season. That has become a routine both the team and its coach have grown to appreciate after each game.
“That has been one of my favorite things. They started it, and I was secretly hoping they continued it every game. And they have, without me having to say it. It probably gets a little repetitive for them, but it’s fun to watch. It’s good to know you’re missed. I miss being out there with them. It’s a good reminder to know they’re still winning and still working together.” – coach Frazier said.
Riley says she and her teammates understand the importance of being together, in wins and in losses.
She says it’s a part of the game called life. As long as she’s living, Riley plans to do it the right way: with her teammates.
