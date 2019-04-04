2 ArkLaTex moms start autism foundation, plan Superhero Run

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Two ArkLaTex moms have started a foundation to help their children and others’ who have an autism spectrum disorder.
Nicole Howard-Francis, one of the founders, recalls how she was in denial when it came to her son’s diagnosis.
When Nicholas was 2 years old, she started to realize that something wasn’t right.
Then two years later, he was diagnosed with autism. One in every 59 children are diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder.
“I was like ‘Oh, he’s OK.’ But conversation was limited," Howard-Francis said of her son, who now is 6 years old. "He’s not non-verbal, but he can’t hold a conversation with you.”
It was a similar sense of denial for Retrina Mays, whose son Ethan is 7 years old.
Like Nicholas, he too was diagnosed with autism at age 4 after having shown signs around age 2.
“I knew there was something. But when I got the news, it was devastating. I think it’s devastating for any parent to get that news,” said Mays, who with Howard-Francis co-founded Perfect Fit Autism Foundation.
The two boys have since progressed thanks to early intervention and therapy.
The two moms, both living with the challenges of raising an autistic son, connected through a mutual friend and immediately bonded.
The nonprofit they started in January aims to provide social and recreational opportunities for children who have autism.
“We’re not doctors or counselors by any means. We’re just moms wanting to provide a setting for kids to connect. Our motto is connecting is the key,” Mays said.
“We want them to fit perfectly in society in their own unique way," Howard-Francis added.
Having a child with autism means having to keep routines for them and helping them understand how to act in social situations.
“A lot of times, we see our kids have been left out when kids are playing,” Mays said.
“Because they don’t know how. They don’t know how to make friends. They don’t know how to socially engage in activities," Howard-Francis explained.
“Some kids don’t know how to socially accept them,” Mays continued.
As Autism Awareness Month begins, the two moms want you know the most important thing you can do is to be accepting.
“My son will flap his hands. He may make noises. People don’t understand and they may stare or say things that can be offensive," Howard-Francis said.
“You can be aware but you need to accept," Mays added. “Open up your heart. Don’t judge autistic kids by your eyes.
"You have to judge them by your heart.”
A Superhero 1-mile Fun Run and a 5K race will be held Saturday to raise money for monthly social activities for children and families impacted by autism.
Superhero 1 Mile Fun Run and 5K
♦ Perfect Fit Autism Foundation and SPAR
♦ Saturday, April 6th
♦ Bill Cockrell Community Center, 4109 Pines Road, Shreveport
♦ Registration 7 a.m.
♦ 1-mile Fun Run 8:30 a.m.
♦ 5K 9 a.m.
♦ $35 registration fee
The fundraiser also will include face painting, music, games, bounce houses, educational resources and more.
And people are being encouraged to come dressed as a superhero.
The event will take place rain or shine.
All proceeds go toward monthly social activities for children with autism hosted by Perfect Fit Autism Foundation.
The first event will take place the first weekend of May at Altitude in Bossier City.
