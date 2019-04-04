Applications available for ’2019 Future Leaders of Shreveport’ Summer Internship Program

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins announced a new summer internship program for high school and college students. The ’2019 Future Leaders of Shreveport Summer Internship Program’ is meant to "show our future leaders about all the opportunities to work in Shreveport.”
The newly-elected mayor stressed the importance of showing the city’s brightest students that they can live and work in Shreveport. They don’t have to go to other cities to use their talents.
Between June 3 and July 26, interns will work in a variety of city departments for 30 hours per week. The wage is $10 an hour for high school students and $12 an hour for college students.
You must be between the ages of 17 and 21. The deadline to apply is Apr. 15.
