3-year-old dies at hospital after being beaten unconscious

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - A toddler has died after authorities say she was beaten to the point of unconsciousness.
According to Texarkana Arkansas Police Spokeswoman Sgt. Kristi Bennett, the girl has died since being sent to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, by helicopter.
The girl had extensive and internal injuries.
Her parents, McKenna Belcher Cawley and Evorette Cawley, both 23-years-old, were arrested and charged with domestic battery in the 1st degree.
However, those charges are expected to change.
Another toddler and an infant were removed from the Cawley home and are in DHS custody.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.