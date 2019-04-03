Weather or Not: Safe places to go during severe storms

April is the most active month for tornadoes in the ArkLaTex. Are you prepared if disaster would strike at your home or where you work? The National Weather Service launched a campaign a few years ago, promoting people to take a “selfie” in their safe place. It’s important to be prepared for mother nature as it could happen at any time. Let’s go through the safest locations no matter where you are.
HOME: If you are at your home, you need to get the lowest level possible. That could be a basement or the first level of your home. You want to put as many walls between you and the outside. This means the most interior room in your home. This could be a bathroom, a laundry room, or a closet. That room should not have any windows.
WORK/SCHOOL: If you are at work or school, follow tornado protocols to head to a safe location. This is the same as your home, an interior room on the lowest floor without windows. As you sit as your desk this week, take a few minutes and figure out where that location may be.
MOBILE HOMES: Strong storms can easily turnover mobile homes as they are a very unsafe location. If you can, find a sturdy building nearby to find a room without windows on the lowest level. If you can’t find a building, go to a low-lying area, like a ditch and cover you head and neck.
VEHICLE: If you happen to be driving during severe storms, do not try to out-drive the storms. Thunderstorms are unpredictable and could change direction at a moment’s notice. If you are near a sturdy building head inside or again find a low-lying ditch and cover your head and neck.
If possible, always try to protect yourself by layering mattresses, pillows, or other objects just in case there is debris that could fall on you. If possible, you can get under a sturdy object to protect yourself. It’s a good idea to have a communication plan ready NOW before disaster would strike with your family or even with the people you work with. +
Have a way to receive weather alerts and know what to do when a watch or warning is issued for your location. One great way to do that is by downloading the First Alert Weather App. Any and all alerts will be sent straight to your phone. You can also get alerts by buying a NOAA Weather Radio. To get the latest information, you can also follow the First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Remember to always stay weather aware when severe storms are in the forecast.
