Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day across the ArkLaTex. Strong to severe storms capable of large hail, damaging wind and perhaps an isolated tornado are possible through the day. The strongest storms are most likely during the afternoon hours across portions of north Louisiana and southern Arkansas.
Showers and a few storms will develop this evening into tonight. Some hail is possible in the strongest storms. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 50s to near 60. We’ll start off with morning showers and storms Thursday. Some storms could be strong to severe with large hail the main concern. Additional showers and storms will develop during the afternoon. Some storms could be severe. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s.
Storms will move out Thursday evening. We’ll end the work week on a quiet note, but fog and some drizzle is possible Friday morning. We’ll see some breaks in the clouds Friday afternoon with highs warming to near 80.
Another storm system will bring more showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. Heavy rain and some strong storms are possible at times. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the mid 70s.
Rain chances will taper off on Monday with warm and dry weather expected toward the middle of next week. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.
