SW AR man taken into custody following standoff, connected to murder

MINDEN, LA (KSLA) - A Southwest Arkansas man is in custody after firing shots at Northwest Louisiana authorities and is a person of interest in a murder investigation.
Donald McRae Sparrow, 44, was taken into custody on Wednesday morning in Minden, following a standoff at the Exacta Inn.
Upon arrival, they found a body underneath the carport, apparently shot to death.
Sometime later, a motel clerk at the Exacta Inn called the police after Sparrow checked himself in, reportedly saying he got into an argument with his father and that “something had happened.” Sparrow urged the clerk not to call the police.
Whenever Minden Police got to the hotel, that's when Sparrow began firing shots through the hotel room door.
In addition, Webster Parish Sheriff's Office Deputies, Louisiana State Police and Bossier City Police all responded to the scene, and eventually Sparrow stepped out of the hotel room and was taken into custody.
Authorities found a handgun on Sparrow and inside the hotel room authorities recovered another handgun and a high powered rifle.
No word on charges at this time.
Minden Police and Webster Parish Sheriff's K9 officers were brought to the scene, and Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton was bit by one of the department's K9s.
Sheriff Sexton was taken to a hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
