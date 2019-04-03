Port of Caddo-Bossier rolls out new emergency system

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -The Port of Caddo-Bossier is rolling out a new system that will help the more than 1500 employees that work there.
The port has plans to introduce a new mass emergency notification system to alert their tenants, employees and those who live nearby of potential problems at or near the port.
“The port seeks to be a good neighbor not only to our neighbors around us but also to our tenants and customers,” said Executive Port Director Eric England. “This is going to take things to a new level where we can effectively communicate with all interested parties.”
England says they began working on this system a year ago, and it will allow them to communicate issues to more people in a short period of time.
The system allows the port to pick and choose which tenants need to be notified based on the situation.
The system also is equipped to pre-write and record messages.
“For example if we send out a message that says an emergency situation is in the building we can get real time data back so we can get an assessment of who’s in harms way and who is not," England said.
England adds they have to run a few more tests but plan to have their new system live by next week.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.