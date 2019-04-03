Police seek help identifying alleged burglar

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Someone recently broke into a business in Shreveport.
Now police detectives are sharing a surveillance camera photo in hopes someone can identify the person believed to be responsible.
The break-in occurred March 23 in the 2900 block of Youree Drive.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.