NWLA resident will be next leader of Bossier public schools

BENTON, LA (KSLA) - A Northwest Louisiana resident will be the next leader of Bossier Parish public schools.
The School Board today narrowed the field to Mitch Downey, who is serving as interim superintendent, and Victor Mainiero, executive director of school performance for public schools in neighboring Caddo Parish.
Downey gained the support of all 12 School Board members. Mainiero got five votes.
Both are scheduled to be re-interviewed at 4:30 p.m. April 8.
That’s also when School Board members are expected to decide on a superintendent.
Downey is Bossier’s assistant superintendent of schools. He holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from LSU-Shreveport and has a total of 34 years in the classroom and 10 years in administration.
His resume shows his entire career in education has been served in Bossier Parish, where he taught at Benton and Bossier high schools.
Downey then served two years as assistant principal at Parkway High and about four years as principal at Benton High.
Mainiero has 16 years of experience in administration and nine years in the classroom.
He holds a master’s degree from Centenary College in Shreveport and an undergraduate degree from LSU-Shreveport.
Tuesday’s vote by board members narrowed the field from six semifinalists and culminated two days of interviews.
The School Board’s next regular meeting will be held Thursday.
