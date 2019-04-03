Last dry day before storms return Thursday

Showers and storms will start to increase from northwest to southeast across the area Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon. Rain and thunderstorms are likely, especially across northwest Louisiana. With warmer, moist air moving into the area, the greatest threat of severe weather on Thursday will likely be across northwest Louisiana. The main threats will likely be strong to damaging wind gusts and large hail. The tornado threat looks very low, but not zero. Widespread heavy rainfall and flooding is not expected. The storms will start to exit the area Thursday evening. Despite the clouds and rain, highs on Thursday will still be in the 70s.