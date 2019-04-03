Last dry day before storms return Thursday

Good morning! Today will be out last dry day before showers and storms and the threat of severe weather return on Thursday. On Thursday, most of southwest Arkansas and east Texas and all of northwest Louisiana will be under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather.
Make sure to grab your heavy jacket before your step out the door this morning. We’re waking up to temperatures in the 40s almost area wide. A few places have even dropped in the upper 30s. Other than the chilly temperatures, no major or widespread travel problems are expected to impact the morning commute. Patchy fog could be possible in spots, but it is not likely.
Temperatures will really start to warm today. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. More clouds will find the ArkLaTex today, so we won't see quite as much sunshine today. Today will also be breezy at times expect a south to southeast breeze at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 60s this evening, so you might not even need a light jacket if you're going to the Artwalk in downtown Shreveport.
The overnight will be mostly cloudy and mild. The clouds and a stiff south wind at 10-15 mph will prevent temperatures from tumbling. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Scattered showers and storms will possible late tonight through Thursday morning. Most of the area is under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather tonight. If a strong storm develops hail will likely be the main threat.
Showers and storms will start to increase from northwest to southeast across the area Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon. Rain and thunderstorms are likely, especially across northwest Louisiana. With warmer, moist air moving into the area, the greatest threat of severe weather on Thursday will likely be across northwest Louisiana. The main threats will likely be strong to damaging wind gusts and large hail. The tornado threat looks very low, but not zero. Widespread heavy rainfall and flooding is not expected. The storms will start to exit the area Thursday evening. Despite the clouds and rain, highs on Thursday will still be in the 70s.
A few showers and storms will linger into Friday. However, more unsettled weather is expected this weekend as another storm system and cold front impact the area. More showers and storms are likely this weekend into early next week. Heavy rainfall and strong storms will be possible this weekend as well. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
