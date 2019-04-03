The Good Stuff: ‘PhillyBob’ saves for college

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Thirteen-year-old Philip Wiggins enjoyed a stay-cation during spring break.
“I was hoping to relax and play Fortnite, and play with my brother,” says Philip, on break from his seventh-grade studies.
He did.
But he also added to his spring break itinerary 240 pages of “Retire Inspired,” a book by Chris Hogan about making good investments for a better retirement.
"I'm just happy my mom encourages me to do it," Philip adds, pointing out he didn't put up much of a fight when she made the suggestion.
"One of the reasons I like doing that stuff with Philip, for me, it's the connection I didn't have with my parents," explains mom J.J. Conway, who says her parents worked all the time.
Philip has taken a great interest in earning and saving money because, at his early age, he’s bought into the value of money and the value of hard-working parents.
“I would really like to relieve stress from my mom, and me making money can help her relieve her stress,” says Philip, who’s worried about his mom’s busy life.
Philip created a YouTube page and began posting videos about a year ago.
The majority of his early videos were recordings of him at his birthday party, playing musical instruments and even this tutorial about eating crawfish.
But Philip soon began elevating the content of his videos.
He documented the creation of his science fair project, a hovercraft he constructed using plywood, duct tape and a leaf blower.
“I noticed he loves to make videos and has a magnetism on camera,” J.J. says.
So she figured, "We can combine this."
J.J. started helping her son with his videos, including his chapter-by-chapter reviews of the Hogan book “Retire Inspired.”
“I think he’s doing fantastic. I’m very proud of him,” J.J. brags.
Until the day comes that Philip’s videos get enough web clicks that he can start making money from them, he’ll continue using his YouTube page, PhillyBob PK, to show the world his remarkable abilities and personality.
“As a parent, I want my child to succeed. I think when you take responsibility for something, you value it more,” J.J. continues.
“And I think the more he works toward his college, the more he’ll value the cost of that education.”
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.