Frustrations mount over trash build-up in southern Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Bottles, other garbage and debris are building up in the water just off Southern Loop at Linwood Avenue in southern Caddo Parish.
That has some residents frustrated by the recurring buildup of trash, particularly since there recently were two cleanups in the area.
Doug Hawthorne is trying to draw attention to the issue.
“It’s overwhelming. It’s pretty bad. There’s truckload after truckload of trash."
The area was the site of a massive cleanup in early March organized after a young girl wrote to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.
Hawthorne also organized another cleanup at the end of the month.
But 200 trash bags later, there’s plenty left to clean up.
“It’s very hard to paddle through. It’s thick. Its overwhelming and depressing. It’s a shame," said Hawthorne.
Caddo officials say residential litter gets funneled and washed into the area from waterways like Brush and Boggy bayous along with other tributaries.
The Sheriff’s Office, city and parish personnel met to discuss a permanent fix before last month’s cleanup. The parish looked into putting a trash boom or net upstream to catch the debris, but determined it wouldn’t be feasible or maintainable.
“The engineers felt that would get weighted down and probably rupture. So we’re still trying to find a solution," Caddo Commissioner John Atkins said.
“In the meantime, all I can do is encourage us to continue with our pickups and encourage us all to think about a piece of paper that may be in the back of our pickup truck bed. Make sure we secure that piece of paper or that can or that water bottle when we drive down the road so it doesn’t fly out and end up in this wetland in south Caddo Parish.”
Hawthorne says he plans to keep pushing for a solution as he and others continue to pick up the trash that others leave behind.
Another cleanup effort is planned for April 13. Visit the Linwood Cleanup Facebook Page for more information about how to help.
