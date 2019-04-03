Fatal accident involving a log truck leaves one dead and two injured

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Caddo Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car accident that happened around 7:45 a.m., Wednesday, Apr. 3 on Mira Myrtis Road.
A Ford Explorer heading eastbound struck the rear of a log truck and trailer. The truck’s driver pulled out in front of the SUV while making a turn off of Hosston Rodessa Rd.
The driver, a 29-year-old woman from Vivian, died at the scene. The other two passengers in the vehicle, ages 9 and 5, were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators identified the driver of the log truck as Dezmon Love, 44, of Bivens, Texas.
Love was issued a citation for violating LA RS 32:124, entering a highway from a private road, alley, driveway or building.
The crash is still under investigation by the Caddo Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
