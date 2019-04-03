ETX college shifting from textbooks to save students money

CARTHAGE, TX (KSLA) - An East Texas college is hoping to save students major cash this Fall by shifting away from textbooks to open educational resources.
An OER is a resource that is either in the public domain, or has an open license that instructors and students can use without charge.
“Our whole area is economically challenged,” said Teresa Brooks, dean of distance and digital learning at Panola College. “A lot of our students have economic problems.”
Panola College leaders said this coming Fall, 80 percent of the core curriculum for students will now use OERs, which they state would save students $1,000.
“We know from information we’ve gathered from our students that they have a lot of barriers to complete their degree plans,” Brooks said. "Since the price of textbooks has gone up so much, we decided that would be a good place to start.
According to a study completed by a United States Public Interest Group, over the past decade, the price of textbooks has risen four times faster than the rate of inflation.
“It will save more than $1,000 per student,” Brooks said. “They’ll be able to buy gas to travel to classes, they’ll be able to take their kids to the doctor; we have students with families and they have all the usual expenses.”
Jessica Garrett, a Shelbyville native and nursing student at Panola College, said she had to once shell out $2,800 for textbooks. But, with the school moving away from textbooks, she said she’ll be able to keep money aside to save or use on other expenses.
“I drive a really crappy truck that eats up my tires, so I could’ve used that money to possibly get a new used vehicle,” Garrett said. “(Switching to OERs) will help a lot of people.”
Right now, Brooks said most of the courses at Panola College still rely on textbooks, but she aspires to completely move away from them in the near future.
