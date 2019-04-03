East Texas student works to clear name after school threat, Instagram hoax

RUSK COUNTY (KLTV) - A young girl whose face and name were associated with a threat against some East Texas schools on Sunday wants everyone to know it wasn’t her.
11-year-old Lexie Hamlet and her mom say the threat was made using a fake Instagram profile which was created by a juvenile who is now in police custody.
“It was texting people mean things, hurtful things, and personal things that I didn’t even know about,” Lexie says.
11-year-old Lexie says when she came back to school after spring break, everything felt different.
“I went to school that one day and everyone was mad at me,” Lexie says.
Lexie says her friends were upset about mean messages they were getting from an Instagram profile they thought was Lexie’s, but it was the fake account. The only difference between the accounts is one grammatical mark in her screen name.
“All of my friends’ parents were on the group chat; all my friends were on the group chat,” Lexie says.
“I got a call from the school trying to explain to me what was going on, and that was when we realized it had gotten a little out of hand. It was name calling, threatening towards parents, and it escalated from there,” Lexie’s mother, Kendra Morris, says.
The family says a threat to harm East Texas students was sent from the fake account two weeks ago.
Lexie’s family says they worried whoever was behind the threats intended to harm Lexie and others.
“I changed the locks on my doors, we rearranged houses, we wouldn’t let the kids very far into the yard. It was scary because we didn’t know what we were looking at,” Morris says.
Police say they became aware Sunday when a screenshot of the threat with Lexie’s face and name began circulating online.
By Monday evening, a juvenile was in police custody.
Lexie’s mother, Kendra Morris, says she just wants her daughter’s name and face to be cleared.
“She’s had a rough time and it’s been scary. We just want things to go back to normal, and for the person to be held accountable for their actions,” Morris says.
West Rusk ISD Police Chief Paul Thompson says they are continuing to investigate the school threats.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.