Authorities seek person of interest in homicide case

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR (KSLA) - Arkansas authorities are looking for a man they want to question about a homicide.
He is 44-year-old Donald McRae Sparrow.
State police and Lafayette County sheriff’s deputies say they want to talk with him as part of their investigation into the death of another man.
That man, whose name has not yet been released, was found about 7 p.m. Tuesday in his home just north of Stamps, Ark.
Authorities say Sparrow might be driving a white 2013 Dodge Ram four-door pickup with the Arkansas license plate 385TFA.
They urge anyone who sees him or the truck to immediately call 911 or the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 921-4252.
Authorities also advise that you do not try to restrain Sparrow because he is to be considered to be armed and dangerous.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
