Authorities investigating whether bank holdup, bomb threat are connected

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Authorities are investigating whether there is a connection between a bank holdup and a bomb threat at a school in Natchitoches Parish.
Both happened Tuesday afternoon in Campti.
A man and a woman, both armed with handguns, robbed the City Bank and Trust Co. branch in the 3100 block of U.S. Highway 71.
Those two still are on the run after stealing a pickup from a bank employee then abandoning it near U.S. 71 at Lake Street, Greg Dunn, chief of investigations for the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, said Wednesday afternoon.
About 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, there was a 911 report of an alleged bomb threat at Lakeview High in the 7000 block of Louisiana Highway 9 north of Campti, according to Natchitoches Sheriff Victor Jones Jr.
A statement released overnight by the Sheriff’s Office cites Wendy Llorens, chief of the office’s youth services division, as saying that the school was evacuated and placed on lockdown.
A search of the school by deputies, firefighters and school personnel found no credible source of a threat to students or faculty members, authorities said.
Deputies issued the all-clear about 2:35 p.m.
“We thank the students and faculty for their cooperation, understanding and patience during this incident,” the Sheriff’s Office statement says.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the holdup or the bomb threat to call the Sheriff’s Office’s criminal investigations division at (318) 357-7830.
