ALERT: Severe storms possible Thursday

By James Parish | April 3, 2019 at 7:17 AM CDT - Updated April 3 at 7:17 AM

An active weather pattern will develop on Thursday and continue through the upcoming weekend.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday and more showers and storms are expected to impact the ArkLaTex this weekend.

Upcoming Rain Chances
The showers and storms that develop across the ArkLaTex late Wednesday night through Thursday could pose a threat of severe weather.

Even though it’s not likely, strong thunderstorms can’t be ruled out Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Most of the area is under a MARGINAL of risk severe weather Wednesday night. If strong storms develop they could produce large hail.

Wednesday's Severe Weather Outlook
The threat of severe weather will increase Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon. On Thursday, all of northwest Louisiana and most of east Texas and southwest Arkansas will be under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather. With warmer, moist air moving into the area Thursday afternoon, the greatest threat of severe weather will likely develop across northwest Louisiana and southwest Arkansas.

Thursday Severe Weather Outlook
The main threats with the strongest storms that develop on Thursday will likely be large hail and strong to damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

Widespread heavy rainfall and flash flooding will likely not be a major threat either. However, locally heavy rainfall and flooding will be possible where the strongest thunderstorms develop. Some places could pick up a quick 1 inch of rain on Thursday.

Thursday Rainfall Totals
Showers and thunderstorms will start to develop across the I-30 corridor Thursday morning. These showers and storms will drop to the southeast Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon. The storms will likely strengthen as they move into and through northwest Louisiana and southwest Arkansas Thursday afternoon. The storms will likely move east of the area by 8 p.m. Thursday. This is when the threat of severe weather will end for the ArkLaTex on Thursday.

FutureTrack Thursday 8AM
Another storm system and cold front will impact the ArkLaTex this weekend. Rain and thunderstorms are likely this weekend, so make sure to have a backup plan if you do have outdoor plans this Saturday or Sunday. There will be the potential for more strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals this weekend will likely be between 1-3″.

A storm system and cold front will bring in more showers and storms this weekend.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to be your First Alert on the potential for severe weather on Thursday and rain impacting your weekend.

