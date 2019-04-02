Upcoming job fairs in Northeast Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Below is a list of upcoming job fairs in the ArkLaTex:
Holy Angels Job Fair
Holy Angels is hosting a job fair on April 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at it’s South Shreveport campus located at 10450 Ellerbe Road.
Hiring For:
• Direct Service Professional (DSP) positions open for all shifts, mostly evening.
• Housekeeping Department positions for various shifts.
• Dietary Department full-time positions are available.
They will have beverages, Holy Angels Cookies and door prizes for applicants!
For more information call (318) 797-8500.
Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro Restaurant Job Fair
Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro Restaurant is hosting a job fair April 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Call (318) 550-0491 to set up an interview and possibly get hired on the spot.
Hiring For:
• Servers/Hosts
• Bartenders/Cashiers
• Prep/Line Cooks
• Bussers/Dishwashers
SUSLA Transfer & Job Fair
Southern University at Shreveport will hold a job fair on Thursday, April 4 at its health and physical education building.
Two sessions will be held: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for students and noon to 3 p.m. for the public.
The event is open to all students and the public.
Shreveport Holiday Inn Downtown Job Fair
The Holiday Inn in downtown Shreveport is looking to hire and will hold a job fair next week.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on two days, April 9 and April 10.
Downtown’s Holiday In is right next to Interstate 20 on Lake Street.
Holiday Inn says several positions will be available.
Shreveport Police Academy
The next police academy is July 26.
Applications need to be turned in by April 5 to take the civil service test in Shreveport.
There are over 40 different divisions at SPD such as Lake Patrol, SWAT, CSI, Homicide, K-9 and several others.
Turn in your application as soon as possible. (Click here for application)
Call (318) 230-3501 for more information.
The first step towards getting your dream job in K-9 is to join the police department.
