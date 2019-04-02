Tyler Police searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Police are searching for a man with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing Monday evening.
According to a news release, Juan A. Ortiz, 56, was last seen walking north on Baxter Avenue from East Travis Street in northeast Tyler around 7:00 p.m.
He is described as 5′8," 215 pounds, with gray hair, a gray beard and glasses.
Ortiz was last wearing a black Jurassic Park t-shirt, black/gray sweat pants and black Superman slippers.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000 or dial 911.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.